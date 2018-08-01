English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Death Toll Rises to 106 as Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in UP
According to the Met office, more rain and thunder showers are likely at most places over the east and at many places in the west Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
Villagers wade across a flooded street after monsoon rainfall, in Mathura on August 1, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Fourteen people were killed and seven others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh in 24 hours, raising the death toll to 106 since the last week, official sources said on Wednesday.
According to reports, two people were killed each in Farukhabad and Bahraich while one each in Kheri, Raebareli, Lucknow, Kanpur Dehat, Barabanki, Sitpaur and Sultanpur.
"The toll since the last week in such incidents has reached 106 while the total number of those injured is over 100," they said.
Over 80 cattle lost their lives and more than 600 houses were damaged in rain-related incidents.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to alert people and asked them to undertake extensive tours of the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said in Lucknow.
He also directed officials to provide immediate financial and medical assistance to people severely affected by rains.
Meanwhile, an SUV plunged 15-20 feet after a service road caved in alongside the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Wednesday following heavy rains, prompting the state government to order a probe.
No one was injured in the incident, officials said.
According to the Met office, more rain and thunder showers are likely at most places over the east and at many places in the west Uttar Pradesh tomorrow(Thursday).
Moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers occurred at most places of the state today, it said.
Nanpara (Bahraich) and Baheri each recorded 15 cm rainfall, followed by Haidergarh (Barabanki), Safipur and Nighason (11 cm each), Bareilly (10 cm), Lucknow, Unnao, Kannauj (9 cm each), Bareilly (8 cm), and Fatehgarh, Fatehpur, Bhatpurawaghat, Mathura (7 cm each).
According to a Central Water Commission report, the Sharda river was flowing above the danger mark in Paliakalan (Lakhimpur) and near the mark at Sharda Nagar (Kheri), while the Ghagra river was above the red mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and at Ayodhya (Faizabad).
While the water level of the Ganga river was rising in Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur,
Raebareli, Garhmukteshwar, Mirzapur, Fafamau (Allahabad), Ghazipur and Ballia, the Yamuna was flowing above the danger mark in Mathura. It was also rising in Agra and Eetawah, it said.
The water level of the Gomti river was rising in Sultanpur, and the Rapti river
in Bahraich, Shravasti and Balrampu, it said.
Meanwhile, an SUV plunged 15-20 feet after a service road caved in alongside the Agra-Lucknow expressway on Wednesday following heavy rains, prompting the state government to order a probe.
No one was injured in the incident, officials said.
