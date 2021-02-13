Death Toll Rises to 19 in Tamil Nadu's Fireworks Factory Blaze, Ex-gratia of Rs 2L Announced
Fire personnel at the scene in Virudhunagar. (News18)
As per reports more than 26 people sustained severe burns and were admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital.
- Last Updated: February 13, 2021, 09:39 IST
A total of 19 people have been reported dead in the massive fire that broke out at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu on Friday.
The incident occurred while some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks and led to the destruction of four cracker-making sheds.
Ten firefighting units from various locations were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. However official sources stated that the death toll is expected to rise manifold on account of the critical condition of those injured.
"I have instructed the district authorities and medical experts to give the best treatment to the injured and have asked the local administration to ensure families of deceased and injured are informed and necessary arrangements made," said Palaniswami. "I have also asked district authorities to inspect such industries on regular basis."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences to the victims of the fire, urging the state government to provide immediate rescue, support and relief.