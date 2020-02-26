Death Toll Rises to 25 in Delhi Violence; Police Say 106 Arrests Made So Far, 18 FIRs Filed

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested 106 people for their alleged involvement in the northeast Delhi violence and registered 18 FIRs, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

"No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from northeast Delhi have reduced," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa told reporters.

Police also released two helpline numbers — 011-22829334, 22829335 — for people to reach out during distress.

