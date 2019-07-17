Death Toll Rises to 27 As Flood Waters Maroon 29 Districts in Assam, 1.5 Lakh People Displaced

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday with 29 districts marooned by the deluge, which has so far claimed 27 lives and affected 57 lakh people, officials said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, a rhino died in the Kaziranga National Park while the Brahmaputra and its tributaries are flowing above the danger mark in various places in the state, including in Guwahati.

It said the flood waters have receded from Hailakandi district but still 57.51 lakh people remain affected. Four deaths were reported from Morigaon, two each from Sonitpur and Udalguri districts, while one each from Kamrup (Metro) and Nagaon districts, mounting the toll to 27, the ASDMA said.

Over 1.50 lakh people have been displaced from their homes and taken shelter in 427 relief camps and 392 relief distribution centres set up by various district administrations, it said. All 409 inmates of Dhubri district jail were shifted to the Dhubri Girls' College as flood waters inundated the prison.

The college was converted into a temporary jail upon the orders of the district Deputy Commissioner Ananta Lal Gyani, Assistant Jailor C K Haloi said. Most parts of Dhubri town were under waist-deep water with boats being the only mode of transport, officials said.

Vast areas of Kaziranga, Manas National Parks and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary were submerged under flood waters, forcing the wild animals, including deer and buffaloes to move towards the highlands in Karbi Anglong Hills.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level in Jorhat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri along with rivers Burhidehing at Khowang in Dibrugarh district, Subansiri river at Badatighat in Lakhimpur, Dhansiri river at at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, Jia Bharali river at Sonitpur, Kopili river at Kampur and Dharamtul in Nagaon district.

Erosion, breaching of embankments, damage to roads, bridges, culverts and other infrastructure were reported from many places in the state, the bulletin said.

In Guwahati, the Kamrup (Metro) district administration has shut down the parks in the riverfront of the Brahmaputra along M G Road to visitors in view of the rising water level of the river.

The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are working round the clock in the flood affected areas and have evacuated 14,580 people, pressing 427 boats into service.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Frontier Railway has slowed down trains in Abhayapuri-Jogighopa section for safety as flood battered villagers, who have flocked to the railway embankment to take shelter.

NF railway chief public relations officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma Wednesday said large numbers of people along with their essential belongings and cattle have been taking shelter on the railway embankment in the Goalpara - Jogighopa section since the last few days.

In view of this, railway authorities have imposed speed restrictions on the Goalpara - Jogighopa route, Sharma said. The NF Railway has also attached additional coaches in popular trains for the convenience of people wanting to travel to and from Guwahati due to disruption of road network in various places in upper and lower Assam, the CPRO said.