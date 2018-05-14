Death Toll Rises to 38 in UP Dust Storm, 50 Injured

The toll from a dust storm that hit parts of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 38, officials said today.Six people were killed in Kasganj, the worst affected district in the state, an Uttar Pradesh government official said."Thirty-eight people were killed and 50 injured in the dust storm that lashed various parts of Uttar Pradesh on May 13-14," the official said.Five people each were killed in Bareilly and Barabanki districts. Officials said 117 houses were damaged and 13 animals died in the storms.