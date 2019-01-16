Death Toll Rises to 7 in Narmada Boat Capsize; Boat Owner Booked

The death toll in the Narmada river boat capsize incident in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district rose to seven on Wednesday as two more bodies of children were recovered, police said.According to police, the owner of the boat has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.Of the total number of deceased, six are minors between the age group of over one-14 years. Another deceased is a 55-year-old woman, an official said.The incident took place on Tuesday when the victims had gone to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when their boat capsized.The bodies of five persons, including four children, were recovered earlier and 37 people were rescued.A rescue operation was launched with the help of police, fire brigade, local disaster management cell and district administration."The rescue operation was called off after the recovery of the bodies of two girls today," he said.Around 34 of the total 37 people, who were rescued and admitted to a hospital, were discharged Wednesday, he said."Three people were still undergoing treatment in a rural hospital in Dhadgaon," he said.Boat owner Vasant Bhamtya Pavra, who was also at the wheel of the boat, has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 304 - culpable homicide not amounting to murder, he said."The boat was overcrowded and its owner did not take necessary precautions. He did not keep life jackets in the boat to prevent any mishaps. He has not been arrested so far," the official said.According to police, the boat was ferrying around 60 people when it capsized. The deceased hailed from Bhusha and Dhadgaon villages in the tribal-dominated district in north Maharashtra.