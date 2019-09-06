Death Toll Rises to Five after Three-storey Century-old House Collapses in Ahmedabad
The 100-year-old building collapsed on Thursday afternoon. The rescue operation came to an end on Friday morning, officials said.
A video grab of the rescue operation underway at Amaraiwadi in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (News18)
Ahmedabad: Death toll in the building collapse incident in Amraiwadi area here climbed to five on Friday with the recovery of two more bodies in the morning.
The deceased included an elderly couple and their son. Eight persons who were injured in the incident were admitted to government-run L G Hospital here after they were pulled out from the rubble by the fire brigade, police and local residents who volunteered to help said officials.
The three-story building in Banglawali Chawl compound collapsed around 1 pm on Thursday.
"Our search and rescue operation ended today morning. Unfortunately, five persons have died in the incident. The building was actually a bungalow, built-in 1919. Apart from the house owner and their relatives, two or three tenant families were living in it," said divisional fire officer Jayesh Khadia.
The injured persons include a two-year-old girl. The deceased were identified as Baldev Suri (84), his wife Vimala Suri (80) and their son Rajendra Suri (50); Asha Patel (36) and Shantaben Thakor (80).
