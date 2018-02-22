English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Deaths of 2 MLAs Shakes Rajasthan Lawmakers, MLA Suggests CM Perform Yajna to Rid Assembly of 'Ghosts'
Government Chief Whip Kalulal Gurjar admitted that certain members of the House were uneasy ever since the deaths of Kalyan Singh Chauhan (Nathdwara MLA) and Kirti Kumari (Mandalgarh MLA) and that he himself feared there might be a "ghost" troubling the place.
Spread across a sprawling campus measuring 16.96 acres in Jyoti Nagar, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is one of the modern legislature buildings in the country. (Photo courtesy: rajassembly.nic.in)
Jaipur: The deaths of two sitting MLAs within six months have made legislators wary as they fear that the Assembly building may have come under the influence of so-called evil spirits.
A ruling BJP MLA even suggested that the chief minister perform a "yajna" to rid the House of the influence of "ghosts".
Government Chief Whip Kalulal Gurjar admitted that certain members of the House were uneasy ever since the deaths of the two MLAs and that he himself feared there might be a "ghost" troubling the place.
"It is said that the Assembly was built on a land which was a cremation ground earlier and there may be spirits roaming around," he told reporters today.
BJP MLA from Nagaur, Habibur Rahman, said he had suggested to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje that rituals be conducted in the Assembly building to free it from the influence of "bad spirits".
He also said the land where the Assembly building stood used to be a cremation ground and hence, it was very likely that "ghosts" might be around.
Nathdwara MLA Kalyan Singh Chauhan died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Udaipur, while Kirti Kumari (who represented the Mandalgarh constituency) died due to swine flu in August last year.
Both were members of the ruling party.
Spread across a sprawling campus measuring 16.96 acres in Jyoti Nagar, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is one of the modern legislature buildings in the country.
The Lal Kothi cremation ground is located adjacent to the Assembly.
Also Watch
A ruling BJP MLA even suggested that the chief minister perform a "yajna" to rid the House of the influence of "ghosts".
Government Chief Whip Kalulal Gurjar admitted that certain members of the House were uneasy ever since the deaths of the two MLAs and that he himself feared there might be a "ghost" troubling the place.
"It is said that the Assembly was built on a land which was a cremation ground earlier and there may be spirits roaming around," he told reporters today.
BJP MLA from Nagaur, Habibur Rahman, said he had suggested to Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje that rituals be conducted in the Assembly building to free it from the influence of "bad spirits".
He also said the land where the Assembly building stood used to be a cremation ground and hence, it was very likely that "ghosts" might be around.
Nathdwara MLA Kalyan Singh Chauhan died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Udaipur, while Kirti Kumari (who represented the Mandalgarh constituency) died due to swine flu in August last year.
Both were members of the ruling party.
Spread across a sprawling campus measuring 16.96 acres in Jyoti Nagar, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is one of the modern legislature buildings in the country.
The Lal Kothi cremation ground is located adjacent to the Assembly.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes