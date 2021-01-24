Deaths of Six Healthcare Workers Not Linked to Covid-19 Vaccination, Says Health Ministry
A medic prepares the dose of COVID-19 vaccine before giving it to a beneficiary. (PTI Photo)
The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 15 lakh on the eighth day of vaccination.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: January 24, 2021, 09:42 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
The deaths of six health workers who were inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine has nothing to do with the vaccination, the Union Health Ministry has clarified.
"In the last 24 hours, one person, 56, who was a resident of Gurugram, Haryana has died. The post-mortem examination confirms that cardio-pulmonary disease was the reason for her death and it was not related to vaccination. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID vaccination," Manohar Agnani, the additional health secretary, said on Saturday in a report by NDTV.
Also read: Remaining Health Workers in UP to Get Covid-19 Vaccines by January 22: Official
Agnani further added that 11 people have been hospitalised so far and 0.0007 percent of people have recorded hospitalization against vaccinations. In the last 24 hours, one person was hospitalized at a Government Hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh who was vaccinated on January 20.
In another such incident, a 42-year-old healthcare worker in the Nirmal district of Telangana, who received the COVID-19 vaccination, died on Wednesday after complaining of chest pain, with preliminary findings suggesting the death is unrelated to the vaccination, a health official said.
The worker was vaccinated around 11.30 am on Tuesday at a primary health centre (PHC) in the district and he is said to have developed chest pain around 2.30am on Wednesday.
He was brought dead to the district hospital around 5.30 am, state Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a press release. "Preliminary findings suggest that the death seems to be unrelated to vaccination," it said.
The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 15 lakh on the eighth day of vaccination.