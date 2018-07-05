GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide in Madhya Pradesh

Suresh Yadav, a native of Kurai Gurjar village, was the sole breadwinner of his family and was under stress as his crop had been destroyed and he had a loan of Rs 3 lakh to repay.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 5, 2018, 10:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide in Madhya Pradesh
Representative image.
Sagar: A 35-year-old farmer committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Thursday allegedly under pressure from moneylenders.

Suresh Yadav, a native of Kurai Gurjar village, was the sole breadwinner of his family and was under stress as his crop had been destroyed and he had a loan of Rs 3 lakh to repay, those close to him said.

Trilok Singh, Yadav’s brother-in-law, accused sarpanch Kunjan Kurmi and a local lender of harassment, saying they fraudulently transferred the 35-year-old’s four-acre land to their name and were demanding more money.

“The man reportedly ended his life following pressure from lenders. We have lodged a case and will act against the guilty, if any, within 24 hours,” ASP Rameshwar Yadav told News18.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the district two days ago to apprise farmers of the steps being taken by the government for their welfare.

(With inputs from Rajesh Pawar, News18MP)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery