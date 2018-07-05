Debt-Ridden Farmer Commits Suicide in Madhya Pradesh

A 35-year-old farmer committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Thursday allegedly under pressure from moneylenders.Suresh Yadav, a native of Kurai Gurjar village, was the sole breadwinner of his family and was under stress as his crop had been destroyed and he had a loan of Rs 3 lakh to repay, those close to him said.Trilok Singh, Yadav’s brother-in-law, accused sarpanch Kunjan Kurmi and a local lender of harassment, saying they fraudulently transferred the 35-year-old’s four-acre land to their name and were demanding more money.“The man reportedly ended his life following pressure from lenders. We have lodged a case and will act against the guilty, if any, within 24 hours,” ASP Rameshwar Yadav told News18.Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited the district two days ago to apprise farmers of the steps being taken by the government for their welfare.(With inputs from Rajesh Pawar, News18MP)