Debt-ridden Farmer Kills Self in UP; Police Launches Probe

A debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Khaptiha Kalan village here, police said on Wednesday.

Ramswaroop Yadav (38), who farmed on five bighas of land, had taken a loan of Rs 46,000 from the Pailani branch of Aryavart Bank under the Kisan Credit Card and he had received a notice for recovery of the loan recently, police quoted his uncle, Ghasita Yadav as saying.

The crop sown on the agricultural land had dried up and that might be the reason he committed suicide, the uncle told police. Ramswaroop killed himself by hanging in his house on Tuesday, SHO (Pailani) Subhash Chandra said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation has been launched into the matter, he said.

