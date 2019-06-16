English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Debt-ridden Gujarat Businessman Held for Printing Fake Currency Notes
Sixty fake currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations, having a face value of Rs 75,000, were seized in the raid near the Laxman Jhoola Park area in Rajkot, he said.
Ahmedabad: A Rajkot resident was Saturday arrested in a raid by personnel of the Gujarat police's Special Operations Group at his house for allegedly printing currency notes, an official said.
"Akbari is the co-owner of a factory in Jetpur which closed down recently and he was facing financial troubles. He was using a printer to create fake currency notes to pay off debts," said the official.
He has been arrested under section 489 (counterfeiting currency notes) of the Indian Penal Code.
