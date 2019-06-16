Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Debt-ridden Gujarat Businessman Held for Printing Fake Currency Notes

Sixty fake currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations, having a face value of Rs 75,000, were seized in the raid near the Laxman Jhoola Park area in Rajkot, he said.

PTI

Updated:June 16, 2019, 11:01 PM IST
Debt-ridden Gujarat Businessman Held for Printing Fake Currency Notes
Image for representation.
Ahmedabad: A Rajkot resident was Saturday arrested in a raid by personnel of the Gujarat police's Special Operations Group at his house for allegedly printing currency notes, an official said.

Sixty fake currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denominations, having a face value of Rs 75,000, were seized in the raid near the Laxman Jhoola Park area in Rajkot, he said.

"Akbari is the co-owner of a factory in Jetpur which closed down recently and he was facing financial troubles. He was using a printer to create fake currency notes to pay off debts," said the official.

He has been arrested under section 489 (counterfeiting currency notes) of the Indian Penal Code. ​

