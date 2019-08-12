Debt-Ridden Jharkhand Man Allegedly Kills Wife & Daughters, Then Commits Suicide

Ranchi: A debt-ridden man allegedly strangulated his wife and two daughters before committing suicide at Raksi village in the Garwah district of Jharkhand on Monday.

They have been identified by the police as Shiva Kumar Razak, 38; Babita Devi (wife), 35; and two daughters Tanya, 10, and Shreya, 6.

"Shiva first killed his wife and two daughter by strangulating them. He threw the bodies daughters in a well in his house and later committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree" said Yogendra Kumar, a police inspector, who reached the village to investigate the case.

The police recovered a suicide note from Shiva, which read: "We have committed suicide after consulting each other. NO one is responsible for our death".

According to villagers, Shiva, a farmer, was disturbed for last few days due to a loan. To survive he was working as a labourer.

