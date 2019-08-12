Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Debt-Ridden Jharkhand Man Allegedly Kills Wife & Daughters, Then Commits Suicide

The police recovered a suicide note from the man, which read: 'We have committed suicide after consulting each other. NO one is responsible for our death'.

IANS

Updated:August 12, 2019, 7:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Debt-Ridden Jharkhand Man Allegedly Kills Wife & Daughters, Then Commits Suicide
Representative image.
Loading...

Ranchi: A debt-ridden man allegedly strangulated his wife and two daughters before committing suicide at Raksi village in the Garwah district of Jharkhand on Monday.

They have been identified by the police as Shiva Kumar Razak, 38; Babita Devi (wife), 35; and two daughters Tanya, 10, and Shreya, 6.

"Shiva first killed his wife and two daughter by strangulating them. He threw the bodies daughters in a well in his house and later committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree" said Yogendra Kumar, a police inspector, who reached the village to investigate the case.

The police recovered a suicide note from Shiva, which read: "We have committed suicide after consulting each other. NO one is responsible for our death".

According to villagers, Shiva, a farmer, was disturbed for last few days due to a loan. To survive he was working as a labourer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram