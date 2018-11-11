English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Debt-ridden Maharashtra Farmer Kills Self by Lighting His Own Pyre
The farmer had filled up the online form for waiver of his farm loans under a state government scheme, but his name did not figure in the list of beneficiaries, an official said.
Image for representation only. (Getty images)
Mumbai: A 65-year-old debt-ridden farmer is suspected to have ended his life by lighting up his own pyre at his farm in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said Sunday.
The deceased, Potanna Ramalu Bolpilwad, was apparently frustrated as he was unable to repay loans, which he had borrowed from banks and cooperative societies, due to crop failure, a police official said.
The agriculturist had also filled up the online form for waiver of his farm loans under a state government scheme, but his name did not figure in the list of beneficiaries, said another official.
On Friday evening, Bolpilwad went to his farm at Turati village near Umri area, 575km from Mumbai, built a pyre in his field and set it afire, killing himself, the official said.
As he did not return home the next day, his son, Mahadu Bolpilwad, went to the farm looking for his father, following which the whole incident came to light, he said.
An accidental death case has been registered at the Umri police station and further probe is underway, he said.
