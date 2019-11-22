Debt-ridden Man Tries to Enter Tiger Enclosure at Indore Zoo in Suicide Bid
Two tigers and a tigress were present in the enclosure at the time. The man seems mentally disturbed and may have been under the influence of drugs, the zoo incharge said.
A tiger at its enclosure. (Image: PTI)
Indore: In a bid to commit suicide, a 43-year-old man tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Kamla Nehru Zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, and was saved by alert zoo staff.
Vijay Jhala climbed a 25-feet-high fence around the tiger enclosure, but was immediately brought down by alert zoo staffers before he could enter it, zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said.
Two tigers and a tigress were present in the enclosure at the time, he said. On interrogation, Jhala claimed that he was severely debt-ridden and wanted to kill himself, Yadav said.
He was later handed over to Sanyogitaganj police and further investigations are underway, a police official said. Jhala seems mentally disturbed and may have been under the influence of drugs, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma's One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Mominul Haque Inspires Hilarious Memes
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- Shah Rukh Khan's Congratulatory Tweet on Acid Attack Survivor's Wedding Wins the Internet
- Kartik Aaryan Tries to Troll Ananya Panday for Her Pants, She Shuts Him up with Epic Response
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1