Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Debt-ridden Man Tries to Enter Tiger Enclosure at Indore Zoo in Suicide Bid

Two tigers and a tigress were present in the enclosure at the time. The man seems mentally disturbed and may have been under the influence of drugs, the zoo incharge said.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Debt-ridden Man Tries to Enter Tiger Enclosure at Indore Zoo in Suicide Bid
A tiger at its enclosure. (Image: PTI)

Indore: In a bid to commit suicide, a 43-year-old man tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Kamla Nehru Zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Friday, and was saved by alert zoo staff.

Vijay Jhala climbed a 25-feet-high fence around the tiger enclosure, but was immediately brought down by alert zoo staffers before he could enter it, zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said.

Two tigers and a tigress were present in the enclosure at the time, he said. On interrogation, Jhala claimed that he was severely debt-ridden and wanted to kill himself, Yadav said.

He was later handed over to Sanyogitaganj police and further investigations are underway, a police official said. Jhala seems mentally disturbed and may have been under the influence of drugs, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram