Debt-ridden UP Farmer Hangs Self from Tree in Front of Bank, Blames Officials in Suicide Note
The farmer hanged himself from a tree, triggering panic in the area. Police said he was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Representative image.
Saharanpur: A debt-ridden farmer hanged himself to death in front of a bank in Saharanpur's Chhutmalpur, police said on Sunday.
SP (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said the incident took place on Saturday evening and the farmer has been identified as 50-year-old Vedpal. He hanged himself from a tree, triggering panic in the area.
Police said he was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The SP said a suicide note was recovered, in which the victim blamed bank officials and a middleman for the extreme step.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he said.
