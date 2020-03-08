Debt-ridden UP Farmer Hangs Self from Tree in Front of Bank, Blames Officials in Suicide Note

Saharanpur: A debt-ridden farmer hanged himself to death in front of a bank in Saharanpur's Chhutmalpur, police said on Sunday.

SP (Rural) Vidya Sagar Mishra said the incident took place on Saturday evening and the farmer has been identified as 50-year-old Vedpal. He hanged himself from a tree, triggering panic in the area.

Police said he was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The SP said a suicide note was recovered, in which the victim blamed bank officials and a middleman for the extreme step.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem, he said.

