Decaying Potatoes, Bits of Eggshell in Omelette: NCP MP Complains of Poor Quality Food on Air India Flight
An Air India spokesperson said on Sunday that the matter was being looked at seriously.
The NCP MP shared images of poor quality food on her Twitter handle.
Pune NCP Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan on Sunday claimed she was served poor quality food on an Air India flight from Pune to Delhi recently.
An Air India spokesperson said on Sunday that the matter was being looked at seriously.
had ordered had small pieces of egg shells, while the potatoes seemed decayed and the beans uncooked.
"Travelled Pun-Del on early morning @airindiain flight few days back. Had ordered an omelette for breakfast. When finished with 3-4 bites I hit upon shells of the egg in the omelette," she said on Twitter.
Travelled Pun-Del on the early morning @airindiain flight few days back. Had ordered an omelette for breakfast. When I finished with 3-4 bites I hit upon shells of the egg in the omelette, @HardeepSPuri @MoCA_GoI @PMOIndia @narendramodi @DGCAIndia #FDA #CMDAirIndia (1/1) pic.twitter.com/QBeEHEus8d— Vandana Chavan (@MPVandanaChavan) October 5, 2019
She further tweeted that potato slices were decayed, beans were uncooked and the jam mini jar had some powder on it.
"Though of course the airhostess was not directly responsible for what came in my tray - It was disheartening how dispassionately they responded to what was brought to their notice. Was wondering whether I should post it here but thought I should in #publicinterest," Chavan tweeted.
Though ofcourse the airhostess was not directly responsible for what came in my tray - It was disheartening how dispassionately they responded to what was brought to their notice. Was wondering whether I should post it here but thought I should in #publicinterest .(1/3) pic.twitter.com/f0rkFV9BUj— Vandana Chavan (@MPVandanaChavan) October 5, 2019
She added that she had filled up a complaint form available on board and hoped for action.
"@fssaiindia Have filled in a complaint form in the flight wonder if it will reach the concerned in #AirIndia and hope action will be taken," her tweet read. Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said the matter has been brought to the notice of the management and it is
being looked at seriously.
