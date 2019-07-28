Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Deceased Kerala Cop's Wife Alleges Caste Discrimination, Says He Was Stripped and Tortured

Kumar's wife Sajini alleged that her husband was stripped naked and tortured and could not contact his family for three months as his mobile phone was seized.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Deceased Kerala Cop's Wife Alleges Caste Discrimination, Says He Was Stripped and Tortured
Kumar worked with the Kallekkad Armed Reserve camp in Palakkad district.
Loading...

Thiruvananthapuram: The mystery surrounding the death of a Kerala cop deepened on Saturday after his family alleged that he was facing caste discrimination and mental torture by fellow policemen.

Kumar worked with the Kallekkad Armed Reserve camp in Palakkad district. His body was found knocked down by a train near the railway tracks.

Kumar's wife Sajini and brother Rangan have alleged that he was subjected to overwork and tortured psychologically as he belonged to the Adivasi community.

The family also accused his colleagues of abusing him and calling him an ‘idiot’ and said that the pent up frustration may have led him to take his life. The family insisted that Kumar was not going through any problems other than work-related pressure. It also did not rule out a well-planned murder behind the unnatural death.

Sajini also alleged that her husband was stripped naked and tortured. “He could not contact family for three months after his mobile phone was seized," she was quoted as telling a Malayalam daily.

Kumar opened up about the harassment once he stayed away from work, his brother Rangan said. "He met the district police chief and revealed about the policemen who tortured her while joining duty back," Rangan said.

However, Superintendent of Police G.Sivavikram, while admitting that Kumar had discussed with him the police quarters-related issues, ruled out allegations of caste discrimination.

A special investigation team headed by Palakkad Special Branch DySP is probing the case.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram