‘Deceased Mother Being Targeted, I’m Under Lurking Threat of Arrest’: NCB’s Sameer Wankhede Slams 'Vendetta'

Sameer Wankhede, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer leading the probe into the Mumbai cruise drugs case that involves Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan on Monday alleged “vendetta” as he slammed Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s repeated attacks on his character and family.

Wankhede, in an affidavit in a Mumbai court, said the “defamatory insinuations” made against him were not only false but “misleading, mischievous and maligning”.

The officers statement came after Malik — who has been a vocal critic of the anti-drugs agency and its inquiries into Aryan Khan — tweeted a photo of a document related to Wankhede’s birth and claimed, “the forgery began from here".

Among other claims, Nawab Malik has also alleged Sameer Wankhede was in the Maldives during the lockdown and that he was targeting Bollywood personalities for an extortion racket.

Responding to the attacks by Malik, Wankhede said the only justification he could think of was one Sameer Khan, related to the minister, was arrested in a drug case under the NDPS Act and since then, “there is a series of personal vengeance” against the officer and his family.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.