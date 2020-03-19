'Decide Humanely, Sensitively': PM Urges Businesspersons to Not Cut Wages if Workers Don't Show Up

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra on Thursday appealed to the business community and high-income sections of society to take care of the economic concerns of those whose services they avail. He urged them not to cut their salary on the days they are unable to render services due to their inability to come to the workplace.

“I request you to not cut wages, decide humanely and sensitively,” said Modi. “It is important that humanity and mankind emerges victorious in the face of this global pandemic.”

With several cities under lockdown, it is proving to be difficult for daily-wage workers, domestic help and others who do similar jobs to show up at the workplace every day. While the affluent have the luxury of working from home, the informal sector does not enjoy the same.

Cautioning people against hoarding and panicking, Modi assured citizens that the supply of essentials, such as food items and medicines, will maintain its status quo.

"People shouldn’t leave their homes or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," he said.

China, Italy, Iran, Germany, Spain and France -- a few of the countries severely affected by the outbreak -- have put their cities and towns under lockdown and have ordered people to not step out unless they have sought permissions or unless extremely necessary. China's lockdown has lasted for almost two months now, especially in the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak.

