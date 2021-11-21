Decision by PM Modi to Repeal Farm Laws Was Taken on 'Humanitarian Grounds': Govt Sources

The decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal three farms laws was taken on “humanitarian ground", said top government sources, asserting that the law was already on hold. It further said that the protesting farmers should not be “misguided" by the Opposition parties as their issue has been addressed by the Centre.

“The decision by the Prime Minister was taken because of winters and other humanitarian issues. The government also decided not to continue with this kind of situation for long. We expect farmers to go back home. Other issues like MSP and other grants will be decided by a committee and it will take some time. They should not be misguided by the political parties of opposition their real issue is already addressed," the sources said.

However, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Saturday held a core committee meeting to discuss the future course of action and decided to continue with Lucknow Mahapanchayat, tractor march on November 29 and other rallies as planned.

“Lucknow rally will continue likewise. November 29 tractor march will continue. We will celebrate one year anniversary. Protest will continue to take place. The main body of SKM to sit tomorrow. Mahapanchayat on November 22 in Lucknow, protest on November 26 on Ghazipur-Singhu border and tractor rally on November 29 will take place as planned. The Prime Minister did a one side conversation yesterday. Until we are satisfied the protest will continue," said farmers’ leaders after the meeting.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi apologised to the people over his government not being able to “convince" a section of farmers about the “truth" regarding their benefits. The announcement of the withdrawal of the contentious laws in his address to the nation that coincided with Guru Nanak Jayanti was warily welcomed by leaders of the farmers’ unions spearheading the agitation but they said the protests will continue till the measures are repealed in Parliament and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops gets legal guarantee.

The prime minister in his speech that comes ahead of key Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab early next year noted that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and no occasion to blame anyone. “I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said in his 9 am address.

He appealed to all his farmer friends to return home to their fields and families and make a new beginning on this auspicious occasion, a day when gurudwaras across the country are lit up to celebrate the festival. Thousands of farmers had set up camps at entry points into the national capital since November 26 last year. let us move forward afresh," Modi said, adding that the goal of the three agriculture reform laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers.

