Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Decision On Iran Oil After Elections, Sushma Swaraj Tells Iranian Counterpart

India, the second biggest buyer of Iranian crude oil, is bound to be affected by US’ decision which aims to raze Iran’s oil exports to almost zero.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Decision On Iran Oil After Elections, Sushma Swaraj Tells Iranian Counterpart
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif before a meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: India told Iran on Tuesday that a decision on importing oil will be taken after the Lok Sabha elections conclude, keeping in mind the “commercial considerations, energy security and economic interests,” sources said.

This was conveyed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at their meeting in the National Capital on Tuesday. His visit comes three weeks after US President Donald Trump announced that the US will no longer grant sanctions exemption to Iran’s oil customers. The end of the waiver means India cannot import oil from Iran and will have to face US sanctions if it chooses to do so.

Further, India reiterated that the meeting was initiated by Iranian foreign minister only "to brief the Indian side on the Iranian approach to the recent developments in the region, including on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and to review bilateral cooperation.” This was a part of a series of talks and deliberation undertaken by Zarif with other countries in the region, including Russia, China, Turkmenistan, and Iraq over the last few days.

Zarif also said that a 60-day timeline has been given to EU-3 and other parties to JCPOA for restoring the oil and banking channels. The JCPOA has currently hit rough waters after Iran decided to not keep its part of the bargain -- to sell its surplus enriched uranium to other countries -- after the US withdrew from the deal.

Swaraj made it clear that "India would like all parties to the agreement to continue to fulfill their commitments and all parties should engage constructively and resolve all issues peacefully and through dialogue," a source added.

India, the second biggest buyer of Iranian crude oil, is bound to be affected by US’ decision which aims to raze Iran’s oil exports to almost zero. Iran is its third largest supplier after Iraq and Saudi Arabia and meets about 10 per cent of its total needs.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram