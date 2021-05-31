Decision on Lockdown's Future Should Be on Scientific Basis, Says Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said a decision on the future of lockdown has to be taken on a scientific basis as it is aimed at saving lives and that the Chief Minister will take a final call after examining the report from experts and discussing with cabinet colleagues. Highlighting the criticality of technical and medical aspects behind such decisions, he said the state’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has prepared a report, making suggestions to the government on future measures including extending the lockdown.

The state is currently under lockdown till May June 7. ”Till late last night they (TAC) have held discussions, they may submit me the report today, I will discuss it with the Chief Minister today itself. Most probably the Chief Minister may discuss it with the cabinet and take a final decision,” Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said lockdown or unlock is linked to the medical aspect and its consequences on human life during the pandemic has to be understood and decisions have to be made carefully. ”…I’m of the opinion, talking about the future of lockdown without understanding it technically or not considering experts opinion is irrelevant…this decision has to be taken on a scientific basis, as it is to save lives. If we are not cautious, we have seen what may happen,” he added.

According to reports, TAC has recommended to the government to extend the lockdown at least for one more week. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday had said that the government will decide on the future of the lockdown, just ahead of the current one coming to an end, based on the situation and expert opinion.

He had earlier said that the question of extending the lockdown may not arise while making it clear that public cooperation and decline in COVID-19 cases will be the factors that would determine the government’s decision in this regard. To a question on several Ministers expressing divergent views regarding the future of lockdown, with some in favour and some against it, Sudhakar said as a Health Minister it is his duty to bring factual position to their notice as they may not be aware of the TAC recommendation.

Some statements might have come because of emotions, after having seen the difficulty faced by the people very closely, he said. The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days ”close down” from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to spike.

Citing lockdown yielding results and experts’ advice, it was further extended till June 7. Meanwhile, responding to a question on speculation about leadership change in the state, Sudhakar said in his opinion, speaking about politics during the COVID situation is irrelevant.

”Yediyurappa is in the Chief Minister’s chair, when the position is not vacant, talking about it is also irrelevant,” he said.

