Decision on MSP Hike Likely at Cabinet Meeting Today as Govt Tries to Placate Farmers and Allies on Farm Bills

The Union Cabinet in its meeting on Monday is likely to increase minimum support price (MSP) for crops to placate angry farmers on protest across Punjab and Haryana, as well as counter opposition which has been bolstered by the BJP’s longtime ally Akali Dal walking out of the government.

The meeting comes a day after the two contentious bills – Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed amid unprecedented opposition protests in the Rajya Sabha. The bills will now be sent to the President for his assent.

While the opposition claims and farmers fear that the bills will eventually end the concept of Minimum Support Price, the government has said that the MSP system will not be touched and that government purchase of farmers’ produce would continue.

As protests continue despite government assurances, sources said the cabinet is likely to approve increased MSP for the 2020-21 Rabi season. The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices has asked for an MSP increase of Rs 85 per quintal for wheat.

The MSP for wheat in 2019-20 was Rs 1,840 per quintal, which is now being raised to Rs 1,925 per quintal. Also, MSP for barley in 2019-20 was Rs 1,440 per quintal, which is now being raised to Rs 1,525. The MSP for gram in 2019-20 was Rs 255 per quintal, which is now being raised to Rs 4875. The highest rise in MSP is expected to be in the category of lentils.

Hundreds of farmer unions across Punjab and Haryana have called for multiple protests in the coming days, including a total shutdown on September 25, against the two agriculture bills.

The government says the two bills will make it easier for farmers to sell their produce directly to big buyers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the new laws will reform antiquated laws and remove middlemen from agriculture trade, allowing farmers to sell to institutional buyers and large retailers like Walmart. The bills also make contract farming easier by providing a new set of rules.

But Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur, who quit the cabinet last week in protest, has called the bills "anti-farmer", and the opposition parties have said farmers' bargaining power will be diminished by allowing retailers to have tighter control over them.