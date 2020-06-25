Decision on Remaining CBSE Exams Likely Today as SC to Hear Plea Seeking Cancellation of Boards Amid Pandemic

The Supreme Court on Thursday will again hear the plea seeking scrapping of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams for class 12 given the spread of covid-19 across the country.

The top court had deferred the hearing on Tuesday to June 25 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the Centre and CBSE, submitted that discussions on the matter were at an advanced stage and that a decision will be taken by Wednesday evening.

The petitioners, represented by advocate Rishi Malhotra, had sought an early hearing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last week told the court it will "very shortly" take a decision, after a plea by a group of parents sought quashing of the notification for conducting the remaining class 10 and 12 exams from July 1 to 15 and demanded that the students be awarded marks based on an internal assessment or in line with marks allotted for practical exams.

"The decision will be informed to the court on Tuesday and an official notification will accordingly be issued as per directions of the top court," a senior CBSE official said.

The parents have said in the plea that students could be exposed to Covid-19 infection if they appear for exams amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

They have cited that the CBSE has cancelled the examinations of Class 10 and 12 for its around 250 schools situated abroad and the board has decided to award marks on the basis of either practical exams or an internal assessment because of the pandemic.

The CBSE has decided the fresh schedule of board exams from July 1-15 to ensure that they are completed before competitive examinations. While engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains is scheduled from July 18-23, medical entrance exam NEET is to be held on July 26.



