Decision on Resumption of International Flights Next Month, Says Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi: Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said the ministry was confident that a decision on resumption of international flights will be taken by next month after taking into confidence all stakeholders and travellers.

"We are confident that in the coming month we will start taking decisions on the resumption of international flights. I do not want to put a timeline here, all stakeholders and travellers need to be taken into consideration," he said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 19 had announced that no international commercial passenger flight operations will take place in India from 1.30 am on March 23 to 5.30 am on March 29. However, the ban was extended with the rising coronavirus cases.