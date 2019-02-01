English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Decision Over CBI Chief Remains Inconclusive As PM–led Panel Fails to Zero in on Name
The panel had earlier met on January 24 to decide on the CBI chief, but the meeting had then also been inconclusive.
Media personnel outside the CBI headquarters. (PTI file photo)
New Delhi: No decision was taken over the selection of CBI chief even after the second meeting of Prime Minister Modi-led panel on Friday. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were also in attendance at the meeting.
After Alok Verma’s unceremonious eviction as the CBI director on January 10, the post has remained vacant. Verma had been engaged in a bitter fight with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges.
Verma, after being removed from the post of CBI director by the PM-led panel, was named as the Director General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, a less significant portfolio. Verma did not accept the offer and wrote to the government, saying he should be considered as deemed superannuated as he has completed 60 years age of superannuation on July 31, 2017.
He had taken over as the CBI chief on February 1, 2017 for a fixed two-year tenure that ended Thursday.
M Nageswara Rao has been working as the interim CBI chief since Verma's ouster
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
