Decision to Abrogate Provisions of Article 370 'Good Move' by Centre, Says Attorney General KK Venugopal
Security personnel stand guard in Srinagar on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Attorney General KK Venugopal on Thursday described as a "good move" the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The statement by the top law officer assumes importance as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday petitions challenging the presidential order scrapping provisions of the article and creating the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The apex court will also hear a plea seeking restoration of all communication modes for the media in Kashmir, where restriction have been imposed since August 5, when the government moved to revoke the special status for the state.
"Article 370 is a good move by the Centre. The matter is coming up tomorrow in the Supreme Court. Lets see," the attorney general told reporters on the sidelines of an Independence Day function at the Supreme Court lawns.
Venugopal on Tuesday had opposed a petition challenging several restrictions, including communication shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir.
After hearing the attorney general, the apex court had refused to interfere with the Centre and the J-K government imposing restrictions, saying reasonable time has to be given for bringing normalcy in the sensitive situation and had posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.
On Friday, a special bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer will hear the petition filed by advocate ML Sharma challenging the presidential order on Article 370 and a plea by Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor, Kashmir Times seeking removal of all the restrictions on the working of media.
