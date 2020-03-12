Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
2-min read

Decision to Give Anti-HIV Drugs to Coronavirus-affected Italian couple in Jaipur Taken Locally: ICMR

It was the first time that a combination of the two drugs was used to treat Covid-19 patients amid mounting coronavirus cases in India.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Decision to Give Anti-HIV Drugs to Coronavirus-affected Italian couple in Jaipur Taken Locally: ICMR
Image for Representation (Reuters)

New Delhi: Health ministry officials said on Thursday the decision to administer a combination of anti-HIV drugs -- lopinavir and ritonavir -- on a coronavirus-infected elderly Italian couple at a Jaipur hospital was "initially taken locally".

The hospital has been asked to inform the health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) before administering the drug combination on COVID-19 patients in future, officials said.

It was the first time that a combination of the two drugs was used to treat Covid-19 patients amid mounting coronavirus cases in India. The Italian couple are currently undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

"The decision to administer lopinavir and ritonavir combination initially was taken locally as they thought it was a severe disease and started the medicine. But we should not draw more conclusions from the same because single patient experiments do not reveal the truth more often. We need to have a structured study," Raman R Gangakhedkar, the head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases-I at ICMR, said.

"Until we have a large data that come from such experiments we won't be able to infer more. But since the drug was administered we have pressed into a study mode where the samples are being regularly collected in order to see if the drug was efficacious," he said.

Dr S Meena, the medical superintendent of SMS Hospital, said the decision to administer the combination of lopinavir and ritonavir was taken after the Italian man and his wife had developed severe respiratory problems.

The Italian man, who himself is a doctor, is in ICU and on oxygen support, Meena said, adding his condition is stable.

"Even before he acquired the infection, he had some respiratory issues. Also, he is a chronic smoker. His condition had deteriorated and he developed severe respiratory problems after getting the coronavirus infection and thus was given these drugs. his condition is stable.

"His wife who also had tested positive for coronavirus has recovered and has been shifted to a different hospital," Dr Meena said.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved the 'restricted' use of the combination of medications, lopinavir and ritonavir, which are second-line HIV drugs, before they were administered to the elderly couple. The DCGI had given the approval after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had sought an emergency approval for using the drugs for treating COVID- 19.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 74. The figure includes 17 foreigners -- 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian. It also includes three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month following recovery.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram