Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Deck Cleared for Admission of Girls in Five Sainik Schools, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik said during Question Hour that the government has approved admission of girls in five Sainik Schools -- Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh), Kodagu (Karnataka), Ghorakhal (Uttarakhand), Chandrapur (Maharashtra) and Bijapur (Karnataka) for the academic session 2020-21.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Deck Cleared for Admission of Girls in Five Sainik Schools, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha
File photo of Shripad Yesso Naik.

New Delhi: The government has approved admission of girls in five Sainik schools for the academic session 2020-21 after a pilot project and now decided to admit girls in all 31 Sainik Schools in the country for which a time-bound action plan will be implemented, Rajya Sabha was told on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik said during Question Hour that the government has approved admission of girls in five Sainik Schools -- Kalikiri (Andhra Pradesh), Kodagu (Karnataka), Ghorakhal (Uttarakhand), Chandrapur (Maharashtra) and Bijapur (Karnataka) for the academic session 2020-21.

"The pilot project for admission of girl children in Sainik School, Chhingchhip (Mizoram) was started in the academic session 2018-19. After its success, the Government has decided to implement admission of girl children in other Sainik Schools," Naik said.

In reply to a supplementary, the minister said girls will be admitted in "all 31 Sainik Schools" and for this a "time-bound action will be taken."

In reply to another supplementary, Naik said the government has made a provision of 10 per cent reservation for girls in such schools.

In reply to another query, the minister said that if any state felt the need for Sainik Schools they can send the proposal to the Centre.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram