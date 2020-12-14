Declare Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway as National Highway: UP Govt's Proposal to NHAI

The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to declare the expressway between Lucknow and Kanpur as a national highway. The proposal was approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) will be sent to the Centre in this regard.

The expressway project will be built at a cost of Rs 4733.60 crore and 450 hectares of land is being acquired. A compensation of Rs 900 crore has been sanctioned. The highway will pass through 31 villages of Unnao and 11 villages of Lucknow. Over 440 hectares of land in Unnao villages and 20 hectares of land in Lucknow villages will be acquired for the project. The project includes the construction of six flyovers, 28 small bridges, a railway overbridge along with two interchanges (loops). Over 38 underpasses, three major bridges will also be part of the expressway.

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway National Highway construction is being prepared by M/S Aegis (India) Consulting Engineers Pvt. The total length of the highway will be 63 km. Alignment of the said project has also been decided.

The proposed expressway between Lucknow to Kanpur will have six lanes and will later expand to eight lanes. The National Highways Authority has stepped up the preparations to start work.