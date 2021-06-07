Declared Dead in MP Govt Covid Records, 7 People 'Disagree'

While there has been a myriad of reports on several states undercounting Covid-related deaths in India, seven people in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district have ‘come back to life’ after being proclaimed dead in government records.

All these people were sent into isolation because of the pandemic at different times and later reported ‘dead’ in official documents. A list recently went viral on social media that showed these seven individuals were alive.

These persons were kept in isolation at the community health centre (CHC) in Semariya town for different durations. After seeing their names among the dead, they raised objections and went to various government offices. The seven have been identified as Sant Bahadur Singh, Ramnath Sharma, Abhishek Singh, Sanju Kevat, Amit Singh, Anuj Singh and Sanjay Singh.

The list comprising the 17 ‘dead’ was issued by the state’s department of health on June 2.

Several of these people visited the CHC a couple of days ago with their identity cards and met officers to let them know that they were still alive.

One of the visitors said that he had only approached the centre for Covid-19 test and did not even take any medicines from there.

Sources in the health department said that the chief medical and health officer seeks details of those infected and the dead from CHCs and primary health centres (PHCs) and at times the block medical officer gets lists prepared in haste because of which such mistakes may have happened.

After the list went viral, district collector Ravindra Singh expressed his ignorance on the matter.

The district’s chief medical and health officer Dr BL Mishra said he wasn’t aware of any such issue. He also offered the argument that he would have been responsible if the list was issued by his office. He also said that someone could have prepared the list mischievously by tampering with the primary data.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here