INDIA

1-MIN READ

Declared 'Out of Bounds on May 30, Kathua PS Resumes Operations after Cops Recover from Covid-19

File photo of police officers wearing protective face masks. (Reuters)

A police officer said the woman police station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir handled public complaints after three policemen tested positive and the PS had to be closed.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 3:58 PM IST
A police station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday resumed functioning after remaining closed for over a fortnight following three policemen testing positive for coronavirus. The police station was declared 'out of bounds' on May 30.

"Happy to inform that all personnel of Kathua PS (police station) have reported negative for Corona. The PS is opened for Public," Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shailendra Mishra said in a tweet.

A police officer said the police station resumed normal functioning this morning. "The three policemen have not joined their duties as they are still under home quarantine despite getting cured of the infection," he said.

He said the woman police station in Kathua handled public complaints in this period.

Kathua, one of the 10 districts of Jammu region bordering Punjab, has recorded 159 coronavirus cases, of whom 145 are those who have returned from various parts of the country and abroad during the lockdown. While 71 patients have recovered, the rest are undergoing treatment.

Jammu region witnessed a total of 1,163 cases till Sunday evening. Seven people have died and 411 have been cured.

