Decoding Long Covid: An Expert Says Kidneys Can Malfunction Post Recovery, Follow-up Checks Must

As we reach what seems to be the end of the deadly second wave of Covid-19 in India, several recovering patients stare at a long haul of dealing with persisting symptoms — now being defined as ‘long Covid’ by doctors. In light of the situation, News18 will run a 15-day series ‘ Decoding Long Covid ‘where doctors with different specialisations will address concerns, recommend ways to deal with them and suggest when to seek help.

In today’s column, Dr Atul Ingale, senior consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Vashi, said that kidneys malfunctioning, protein leaks and rise in BP could happen long after recovery from Covid-19.

“Studies amongst patients with Covid-19 have shown malfunctioning kidneys, protein leak and rise in BP at the end of six months from Covid-19 recovery to infection acute phase. However, some patients also have bounced back from their Kidney malfunction to lead healthy lives," Dr Ingale told News18.com.

The doctor said that the unfortunate part of Covid impact on kidneys was that symptoms don’t show “until the malfunction has reached an advanced stage".

The doctor pointed out that only one study, published in May, has looked at Covid-19 related complications at the end of six months from Covid-19 recovery to infection acute phase. “The study reported that persistent impairment in renal function could occur following an episode of acute kidney injury, with the potential to progress to End-Stage Kidney Disease, which will need Dialysis," said Dr Ingale.

For the first time, the study showed that 13% of patients without acute kidney injury and with normal eGFR at the acute phase had decreased eGFR at follow-up. “Persistent and meticulous follow-up of discharged patients with COVID19 is necessary and essential, not only to understand the association between extrapulmonary diseases and SARS-CoV-2 infection but also to find ways to reduce morbidity and mortality by efficient prevention," the doctor said.

The doctor said that the most efficient way to manage extrapulmonary diseases was through regular follow-ups and adherence to medical instructions.

