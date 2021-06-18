Decoding Long Covid: A Pulmonologist Explains Effects on Lung Health And Oxygen Requirements After Recovery

As we reach what seems to be the end of the deadly second wave of Covid-19 in India, several recovering patients stare at a long haul of dealing with persisting symptoms — now being defined as ‘long Covid’ by doctors. In light of the situation, News18 will run a 15-day series ‘ Decoding Long Covid ‘ where doctors with different specialisations will address concerns, recommend ways to deal with them and suggest when to seek help.

In today’s column, Dr Preyas Vaidya consultant-pulmonologist and sleep medicine expert at Vashi’s Hiranandani Hospital (of Fortis Group), explains why some patients may continue to require oxygen supplement even after recovery.

In an interview with News18, Dr Vaidya explained, “Long Covid impacts have been reported in many patients regardless of their severity of the disease. In most cases, it is the lungs that reel from the after-effect of the infection. It can take up to six weeks after testing negative to recover fully, even if the patient suffered from mild pneumonia.”

Some patients who had severe Covid may also persistently require oxygen supplementation even at home for two to eight weeks. Other symptoms, even in some individuals who had mild Covid, could include a nagging cough and intermittent chest tightness. The doctor said, “Covid-19 can cause worsening of pre-existing medical conditions as well so patients need to be more cautious,” he said.

Dr Vaidya cited a study by researchers at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Tours in France that found two-thirds of the patients recovering from Covid-19 had symptoms 30 days post-onset of disease. “The most typical symptoms were altered taste and smell, followed by flu-like symptoms according to the study,” he explained.

“Long Covid is postulated to be caused by a combination of inflammation, hyperimmune response, autonomic dysregulation, and hormonal imbalance. The symptoms can range from any form of blood clotting, i.e. thrombosis, low oxygen levels, breathlessness, cough and chest pain,” he added.

Dr Vaidya also warned that off late cases of heart attacks and strokes have been reported till three months post-Covid. “There are many prescription drugs to deal with some of the long Covid symptoms. A high protein diet and mild exercise also help in getting into the previous routine easier. We also advise patients recovering from Covid-19 to be vigilant about any new symptoms they may experience. I would recommend staying in touch with the concerned healthcare provider and update him or her about any new symptom persisting beyond two days or any debilitating symptom immediately,” he said.

