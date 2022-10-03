Decoding PFI, the Popular Front of 'Anti-Indians': Delhi Riots, RSS Men’s Murders to 22 ISIS Faces | Exclusive

The top 22 faces of Islamic State (IS) or commonly called ISIS are involved with the Popular Front of India (PFI), according to intelligence sources.
During the national crackdown, with raids across the country in two rounds, huge digital data was recovered. The digital evidence points to PFI’s involvement in funding criminal activities, said sources.
The PFI paid before and after some criminal activities in India such as killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, North-East Delhi riots, among others, said sources.
They have been funding some social media handles and YouTube channels.
Sources in the agencies also said that they are running training camps to use the cadre for violent activities in India. CNN-News18 broke the story.
THE BAN
The Centre last Wednesday declared the PFI, its associates, affiliates and fronts as unlawful for a period of five years. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that some of PFI’s founding members are leaders of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and the outfit has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) — both of which are proscribed organisations.