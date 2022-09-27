Decoding PFI’s ‘Terror’ Tuesday: In Round Two, 270 Held in 7 States for Mobilising Masses for Riots | Exclusive

Tuesday’s crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), which saw 270 people being sent to preventive detention in seven states, was mainly aimed at those who are possibly involved in mass mobilisation for the purpose of rioting, intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

In the round two of the raids, state police forces detained 56 people in Uttar Pradesh, 74 in Karnataka, 23 in Assam, 34 in Delhi, 47 in Maharashtra, 21 in Madhya Pradesh and 15 in Gujarat, who were identified after the first round of raids.

On September 22, multi-agency teams spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested 106 leaders and activists of the PFI in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The NIA is investigating 19 cases involving the PFI. As police teams fanned out across their respective states on Tuesday, seemingly synchronised, the action was swift.

Preventive detention cases have been filed against them under sections 107 and 151 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The detainees will be produced before the executive magistrate and will be asked to fill bonds that they would not indulge in rioting, said sources. They are likely to be released in the next two-three days, sources added.

After the first round of raids, the PFI was planning riots and communal tension, riding on the sympathy wave, said sources.

One group was involved in mass mobilisation to gain international sympathy and calls were made for legal assistance. These groups seem political, but they have terror links and wanted a repeat of the riots like in East Delhi, said sources.

THE PFI

PFI is a fundamentalist Islamist organisation founded in 2006 with the merger of few regional Islamist groups namely National Development Front (NDF), Manitha Neethi Pasarai and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD).

According to intelligence sources, the PFI runs three front organisations — India Fraternity Forum (IFF), Indian Social Forum (ISF) and Rehab Indian Foundation (RIF) in Gulf Countries.

The PFI trained the cadre to respond violently to anti-Muslim organisations and individuals. ​

Following the September 22 searches, the PFI said the raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of the outfit and that the state committee office in Kerala is also being raided. “We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,” it said in a statement.

