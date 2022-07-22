Decomposed Bodies of Woman Cop, Minor Daughter Recovered from Flat in Jharkhand

The decomposed bodies of a woman police constable Sabita Hembram, her minor daughter and mother were recovered from their residence in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, officials said on Friday.

The bodies of Hembram, her 13-year-old daughter and 60-year-old mother was found in a room inside their flat in Golmuri area on Thursday night, they said.

The constable was posted in the office of the senior superintendent of police in Jamshedpur. Neighbors, on Thursday night, had informed police after sensing foul smell from the flat, following which SSP Prabhat Kumar rushed to the spot along with a team of officers.

Kumar said an investigation is underway, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Hembram, 36, who was inducted into the police force on compensatory grounds, did not report for duty since the last two days, police said.

