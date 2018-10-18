English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Decomposed Body of a Girl Found in Outer Delhi, Police Yet to Ascertain Identity
Police said they are scanning through the profiles of missing girls and trying to identify the deceased.
Representative image
New Delhi: The decomposed lower portion of a girl's body was found in jungles in outer Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Thursday.
The body was found on October 14, they said.
The lower portion of the body is highly decomposed and it is suspected it was dumped 15-20 days back in the jungles adjacent to the peripheral road connecting Mundka and Gurgaon, police said.
A skull has also been found, but police said it will be difficult to identify the girl since the upper portion of the body is missing.
Police suspect that animals must have eaten the body.
They are scanning through the profiles of missing girls and trying to identify the deceased, police said
