Decomposed Body of Missing 11-year-old Found, One Arrested for Murder
Danish was held for questioning and he confessed that he killed the boy because he felt insulted after his parents scolded him for staying in front of their house
Representational Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: The decomposed body of an 11-year-old boy, who had been missing since May 14, was found under Khajuri flyover in northeast Delhi Sunday evening, police said.
The boy was allegedly killed by his neighbour as he felt insulted when the victim's parents admonished him for staying outside their house, police said.
Confirming the incident, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said the accused, identified as Danish, has been arrested from his house in the Nehru Vihar area.
He used to deal in the sale of live chicken and his house is adjacent to the victim's house, the officer said.
During the investigation, Danish was seen walking down a lane with the boy in a CCTV footage. The date and time of the CCTV footage were matched with the missing complaint of the child, Thakur said.
On Saturday, Danish was held for questioning and he confessed that he killed the boy because he felt insulted after his parents scolded him for staying in front of their house, the DCP said.
He held a grudge against the family and wanted to teach them a lesson, Thakur added.
On May 14, he allegedly took the boy to an isolated spot under the Khajuri flyover, almost four kilometres from his house, after luring him to offer chocolate, the DCP said.
He strangulated him and later dumped the body under the flyover, the officer said.
The boy's parents, who work as labourers, when returned from their workplace found that their son was missing, and subsequently filed a missing complaint at Khajuri Khas police station, Thakur said.
Danish shared a friendly relation with the boy. He even had gifted a few chicks to him, he said.
Police are also looking if the boy was sexually assaulted before being killed, Thakur said.
