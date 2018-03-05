English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Decomposed Body of Missing Kasargod School Boy Found Near Railway Track
The boy, Muhammed Jasir (15), studying in the tenth standard at a private school, left home in the evening on March 1, on the pretext of buying clothes for a programme at his school, police said.
Representative Image
Kasargod, Kerala: The decomposed body of a 15-year-old schoolboy, reported missing last week, was found near a railway track today, police said.
The boy, Muhammed Jasir (15), studying in the tenth standard at a private school, left home in the evening on March 1, on the pretext of buying clothes for a programme at his school, police said.
After he failed to return on that day, his parents filed a police complaint and an intense search for him was made by the police and the public on the following days.
Jasir's body was found in a decomposed state on Monday morning near a railway track here, police said.
Three of Jasir's friends were being questioned by the police in connection with the incident, they said.
