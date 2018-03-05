Decomposed Body of Missing Kasargod School Boy Found Near Railway Track

The decomposed body of a 15-year-old schoolboy, reported missing last week, was found near a railway track today, police said.The boy, Muhammed Jasir (15), studying in the tenth standard at a private school, left home in the evening on March 1, on the pretext of buying clothes for a programme at his school, police said.After he failed to return on that day, his parents filed a police complaint and an intense search for him was made by the police and the public on the following days.Jasir's body was found in a decomposed state on Monday morning near a railway track here, police said.Three of Jasir's friends were being questioned by the police in connection with the incident, they said.