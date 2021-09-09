Decomposed Body of Omar Abdullah's Ex-MLC Found in Delhi, Police on Hunt for House Owner

Body of former member of Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference (NC) leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found at his flat in West Delhi’s Basai Darapur area. A police officer said that the body of the 67-year-old was “decomposed".

The police is yet to officially comment on the cause of the death. Shocked by Wazir’s sudden death, former chief chief minister and NC leader Omar Abdullah said it was only a few days ago that they met in Jammu.

“Shocked by the terrible news of the sudden death of my colleague Sardar T. S. Wazir, ex member of the Legislative Council. It was only a few days ago that we sat together in Jammu not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

“Cause of death is still unknown. Body is yet to be medically examined. Wazir lived in a house rented by one Harpreet. We are trying to trace Harpreet to question him. Prima facie, can’t comment on cause of death," Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here