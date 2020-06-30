Decomposed Body of Woman Found at Her House in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar

Highly decomposed body of an 80-year-old woman was found at her house in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

Police were alerted about foul smell coming from the house on Sunday.

"On the second floor of the house, the body of the woman was found on a sofa. She was identified as Rajrani Gulati," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The room was bolted from inside and the police had to break the latch of the door to enter, they said.

The post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS and the report is yet come. Once the report comes, the exact cause of death will be ascertained. The body has been handed over to family members, police said.

The victim's son Rajesh Gulati (55) along with his family resides on the top floor of the building. The family informed the doctor that the victim had diabetes, the DCP said.

Rajrani used to live alone on the second floor, police said.

Last week, Rajesh visited his sister's house in Madangir. He started feeling unwell and got himself admitted to Mehta Hospital in Madangir for two to three days, police said.

The deceased's other son, who has been bedridden for the last two to three months, lives in Chirag Delhi with his family, they added.