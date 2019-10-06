Take the pledge to vote

Decorated BSF Pilot Who Impersonated Senior Officer to Fly Amit Shah's Plane Resigns

As per the complaint, engineering giant L&T received several emails from the Air Wing of BSF two months ago recommending then Wing Commander Sangwan to fly the aircraft of Amit Shah.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Decorated BSF Pilot Who Impersonated Senior Officer to Fly Amit Shah's Plane Resigns
Representative image.

Border Security Force (BSF) pilot Wing Commander JS Sangwan, facing criminal charges for impersonating senior officer to fly Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s plane has resigned from service.

Sources in the BSF told news agency ANI that Wing Commander (retd) Sangwan had sent his resignation in the first week of September which cannot be accepted as there was a pending, ongoing departmental enquiry against Sangwan.

"Till the time his enquiry is pending, the decision on his resignation cannot be taken," a senior BSF official said.

Sources in BSF claimed that Sangwan has submitted a petition seeking voluntary resignation from the services with effect from October 31. He had sent the petition twice, first on September 2 and then on September 16.

As per the complaint, engineering giant L&T received several emails from the Air Wing of BSF two months ago recommending then Wing Commander Sangwan to fly the aircraft of Amit Shah. The emails recommended Sangwan, saying he had nearly 4,000 hours of flying experience.

A minimum 1,000 hours of flying experience is required to fly a Home Minister in an aircraft. The L&T provides aircraft to the BSF Air Wing for VIP movement since the latter does not have any aircraft of its own.

However, shortly before Sangwan was allowed to fly Shah from Chennai to Delhi, his attempt to impersonate a senior officer came to light.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that Sangwan did not have the necessary qualifications to be a pilot to fly VIPs, that he had impersonated the email of a senior colleague and he had also provided his own mobile number in the email for purposes of cross-verification.

According to informed sources, Sangwan is a decorated officer who also participated in the Kargil war. He was earlier a pilot with the BSF.

| Edited by: Majid Alam
| Edited by: Majid Alam


