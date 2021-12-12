Decorated Soldier Brig Bhupesh Singh Hada Crowned Bundi Rajput's New King

Brigadier Bhupesh Singh Hada, a National Security Guard commander and a recipient of several army medals, was Sunday crowned the 26th 'king of Bundi', a nomination opposed by the royal successor family. The royal post was lying vacant for 11 years after Ranjit Singh, the son and successor of last king colonel Maharo Raja Bahadur Singh, passed away in January 2010 childless. With the head post remaining unoccupied for so long, the Hada Rajput community constituted a 'Paag' committee to shortlist the next king'. 'Paag' literally means a turban tied to the successor after the demise of its head.

The Paag committee, with the consent of 108 out a total of 118 ex-jagirdars and thikanedars, on December 4 nominated Brigadier Hada the next King of Bundi, which was a princely state before independence. He was crowned Sunday through the Paag ceremony at the Maa Raktdantika temple at Satur village on KotaJaipur road. After the 'Paag' ceremony, Brigadier Hada, decorated with the Shaurya Chakra and Vishist Seva Medal, offered worship at the Rangnath temple, the chief deity of Bundi royal family and paid respect to the royal seat of Rao Bhav Singh in Old City Police station building. Brigadier Hada, accompanied by his clan, walked through the market in old city receiving greetings and floral welcome from a few people. Later, in the markets outside Chougan Gate, Hada took to a decorated open jeep to reach Bahadur Singh Circle, where he paid respect to the statue of last erstwhile king Col. Maharo Raja Bahadur Singh amid high pitch slogans in his the praise.

However, his jeep was seized by the police at Bahadur Singh circle, a few meters away from his house on the Line Police road. The vehicle was seized after Brigadier Hada did not comply with the repeated instruction not to use the decorated vehicle, city circle office DSP Dharmendra Sharma said. Brigadier Hada told the media, The gates of my house are always open to people of Bundi and I would be fortunate if I can work for them. Meanwhile, the family of hereditary successor, headed by Balbhadra Singh, opposed his nomination and anointment as the next 'King'.

Balbhadra Singh said since last king Bahadur Singh was his brother from the Kapren royal family and was adopted by the then king of Bundi Ishwari Singh, his son Vanshvardhan Singh is the hereditary successor of the royal title of Bundi. Also, the erstwhile family of Kota headed by Brijraj Singh and Jitender Singh of Alwar also supported the nomination of Vanshvardhan, but most of the 118 ex-jagirdars and ex-thikanedars reportedly did not. Balbhadra Singh's family has always remained cut off from the Rajput community of Bundi district and they were also not faithful to the late Ranjit Singh, said Bhanwar Singh Hada of the Kapren Thikana. He also said that the late Ranjit Singh in his will directed not to allow (Balbhadra Singh's family) to touch him after his death.

The Rajput community has now chosen its leader outside of the royal family and now Brigadier Hada is the 'king', he said. The royal title of Bundi has now been democratised and shifted to the common man from the community, he further said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.