Dedicated Centre to Tackle Online Sex Abuse of Kids to Come up in Kerala
The team, which was formed in March 2019, has till now arrested 42 people from across the state and registered 38 cases of child sex abuse and for spreading child porn through internet.
Thiruvananthapuram: A dedicated centre to tackle online sex abuse of children in Kerala, working in coordination with Interpol, National Crime Records Bureau, among others, will come into being on Sunday, Republic Day.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the centre, located near the Armed Police Battalion camp here.
"The centre will facilitate the coordination and monitoring of online sexual abuse of children. It will have officers specially trained to probe sex abuse against children," a police department release said.
ADGP Manoj Abraham is the nodal officer of the facility, which will have 70 officers.
The team, which was formed in March 2019, has till now arrested 42 people from across the state and registered 38 cases of child sex abuse and for spreading child porn through internet.
The facility will work closely with Interpol, National Crime Records Bureau and other agencies concerned, the release said.
Apart from this, the state police will also launch the Children And Police project to implement various projects for children,including counselling those addicted to the internet.
As part of this project, there will a 24x7 call center to receive information on anything that is concerned with children, the release said.
