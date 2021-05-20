Dedicated Centres to Be Set Up for Treatment of Black Fungus Cases in Delhi, Says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said dedicated centres will be set up for the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis cases at three city government-run hospitals. He made the announcement after discussing the rise in black fungus cases with officials and specialists at a meeting here.

“Three important decisions were taken at the meeting. Centres will be set up at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for treatment of black fungus," the CM tweeted. The drugs used in the treatment of the fungal infection will be arranged in enough quantity and awareness will be created among people for prevention against the disease, he said.

“We have to stop the spread of the disease and have to give best possible treatment to those suffering from it," he said in another tweet in Hindi.

