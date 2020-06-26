Dedicated Covid-19 Hospitals in Delhi to Have CCTVs in All Wards, Allow One Attendant

COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in Delhi have been directed to immediately install CCTV cameras in all wards to enhance patients' care, according to an official order issued on Friday.

The Delhi health department order also said that all dedicated COVID-19 facilities shall permit one attendant of the patient in hospital premises who will remain in an area earmarked by the hospital.

The directions have been issued in compliance with a June 19 order of the Supreme Court. Delhi Health Secretary Padmini Singla said the instructions are for "immediate compliance".

"All COVID dedicated hospitals are directed to ensure that CCTV cameras shall be immediately installed in all wards of a hospital," it said.

The PWD has already been directed to assist the hospital management in finding out requirements of patients admitted in COVID wards and to ensure transparency in their care, it added.

The order said all dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are also directed to ensure that footage from the CCTV cameras shall be made available to the inspecting or supervising expert team as per the directions of the central government.

"All COVID dedicated hospitals shall create a helpdesk, accessible physically as well as by telephone from where the well-being of patients admitted in the hospital can be enquired," it said.

The dedicated COVID-19 facilities under the Delhi government are LNJP Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), GTB Hospital, Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital and Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital. Besides, Max Smart Hospital in Saket in south Delhi is a private fully-dedicated COVID-19 facility.