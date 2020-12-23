News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

'Dedicated Life to Farmers, Villages': PM Modi Pays Tributes to Charan Singh on His Birth Anniversary

Chaudhary Charan Singh. (Image credits: Twitter)

In a tweet, Modi said Singh will be remembered forever for his dedication to the cause of villages and farmers.

Paying tributes to former prime minister Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he remained dedicated to the development of villages and farmers all his life. In a tweet, Modi said Singh will be remembered forever for his dedication to the cause of villages and farmers.

Born in 1902 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Singh championed the farmers' cause and is credited with shaping several policies that helped them. He died in 1987.


