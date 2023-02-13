Dedicated Terminals, Cool Port Facility: Jewar Intl Airport to Have Integrated Multi-Modal Cargo Hub

The soon-to-be opened Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh will have an integrated Multi-Modal Cargo Hub (MMCH) spread across 87 acres, which will be built by Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), the firm announced on Monday.

AISATS received the Letter of Award (LOA) at the UP Global Investors Summit, which concluded on Sunday. The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) has selected AISATS to design, build, finance and operate the hub that will be equipped with road-to-road, road-to-air, and air-to-road movements.

AISATS is a 50:50 joint venture between Air India Limited (TATA Group entity), and SATS Limited.

In a statement, AISATS said the MMCH will be equipped with unmatched connectivity options, and an integrated process driven system to cater to the burgeoning logistic demand of the country.

The MMCH will be a first of its kind in India, comprising Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT) and Integrated Warehousing and Logistics Zone (IWLZ).

“ICT will handle both domestic and international cargo with dedicated terminals; additionally, will be managing express courier shipments and a cool port facility for perishables, pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive cargo,” they said.

IWLZ will have warehousing facilities such as BUP facility for integrators and global forwarders, consolidation centre for freight forwarders and agents, customs bonded warehouse, a logistics park for e-com players and third party logistic warehouse and trucking centre for parking of trucks with amenities for truckers, for smooth air cargo movement.

Sanjay Gupta, CEO, AISATS said air cargo continues to play a pivotal role in the development of the aviation sector.

“India’s focus to become the manufacturing hub for the world will hugely depend on efficient logistic management to attain global competitiveness. We are aiming to develop world-class infrastructure to deliver a seamless, best-in-class cargo experience for all stakeholders. Catering to a large catchment area with a huge growth potential owing to multimodal connectivity, we are certain that MMCH will truly become the gateway to North India. MMCH will redefine cargo warehousing in India and establish itself as a new global benchmark,” Gupta said.

North India, especially western UP and the National Capital Region (NCR) has multiple large industrial clusters of textiles, electronics, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals and perishables.

MMCH with the integrated infrastructure, capability to develop customised solutions and benchmark global processes will develop an efficient cargo and logistic supply management ecosystem, the firm added.

AISATS was formed to provide world-class airport services in ground and cargo handling. It was part of Centre’s initiative to upgrade the airports to world-class facilities and attract more airlines to fly into India.

